Governor to Hoist Flag in Unprecedented Independence Day Gesture in Jharkhand

In a break from tradition, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will hoist the national flag in Ranchi on Independence Day. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will attend 'shradh' rituals for his father, JMM founder Shibu Soren. The usual 'At Home' event, held in honor of dignitaries, is canceled as a mark of respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:06 IST
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  • Country:
  • India

In a break from tradition, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations in Ranchi on August 15, the state government announced. This shift comes as Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be attending the 'shradh' rituals for his late father, Shibu Soren.

Traditionally, the Chief Minister hoists the flag at Morabadi in Ranchi while the Governor presides over the event in Dumka, the sub-capital. However, this year, following the demise of veteran tribal leader and JMM founder Shibu Soren, an exception has been made with the Governor accepting the task at Morabadi.

In addition, as a tribute to the late leader Shibu Soren, Governor Gangwar has decided to cancel the customary 'At Home' program at Raj Bhavan, usually held to host dignitaries. Shibu Soren, affectionately called 'Dishom Guru', passed away in a Delhi hospital at the age of 81 on August 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

