Five held for shooting objectionable video featuring idols of deities

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested four men and detained a teenage boy in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh after their objectionable video featuring idols of Hindu deities went viral, an official said on Monday.

Police registered a case on the charge of hurting religious sentiments after the investigation revealed that the video was recorded at Shri Ram Vangaman Path, Ram Vatika in Kanker district on Saturday, he said.

Police in Kanker district registered a case on August 10 and launched a manhunt. The accused individuals were traced to a village under Farasgaon police station limits in Kondagaon district.

They are identified as Mahesh Korram (26), Shil Lal Korram (26), Lochan Kumar Chakradhari (25), Sanju Markam (21) and a 17-year-old boy.

Kondagaon Police handed over the five individuals to their counterparts in Kanker on Monday, the official added.

