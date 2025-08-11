Scandal Uncovered: Construction Workers Benefits Misused
Nardev Singh Kanwar, chairman of the construction workers board, alleged misuse of workers' benefits, with funds going to ineligible individuals. An e-KYC initiative uncovered ineligibility among recipients, some wealthy. An FIR was filed against 12 individuals, with potential jail time of up to ten years.
- Country:
- India
The chairman of the Building Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has accused that crores of rupees intended for worker benefits have been misappropriated. Nardev Singh Kanwar claims that funds were distributed to ineligible individuals, including people of substantial wealth.
In a press conference, Kanwar detailed that approximately 70,000 workers were registered before the 2022 Assembly election, with Rs 171.61 crore distributed in worker benefits between April 2021 and October 2022. Upon taking office, Kanwar implemented an e-KYC process via the Him Parivar Portal, exposing the irregularities.
As a result, the board has lodged an FIR against 12 individuals in Hamirpur district. If found guilty, they face prison sentences of up to ten years. The threat of legal action has already prompted two individuals to return Rs 2 lakh, although further details were not disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
