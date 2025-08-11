EU Ministers Back US Path to Peace in Ukraine
EU foreign ministers have backed U.S. initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. They pledge to increase sanctions on Russia, support Ukraine militarily, and aid Ukraine's EU membership efforts. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of transatlantic unity, supporting Ukraine, and pressuring Russia to prevent future aggression.
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced on platform X that EU foreign ministers have expressed their support for U.S. initiatives aimed at paving a path to peace in Ukraine.
Kallas highlighted that the EU is stepping up efforts to implement more sanctions against Russia and bolster military and budgetary support for Ukraine. The ministers also emphasized assisting Ukraine in its EU accession process.
Kallas underscored the crucial role of transatlantic unity, alongside backing Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia, as strategies to end the ongoing war and deter further Russian aggression in Europe.
