Left Menu

EU Ministers Back US Path to Peace in Ukraine

EU foreign ministers have backed U.S. initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. They pledge to increase sanctions on Russia, support Ukraine militarily, and aid Ukraine's EU membership efforts. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of transatlantic unity, supporting Ukraine, and pressuring Russia to prevent future aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:53 IST
EU Ministers Back US Path to Peace in Ukraine
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced on platform X that EU foreign ministers have expressed their support for U.S. initiatives aimed at paving a path to peace in Ukraine.

Kallas highlighted that the EU is stepping up efforts to implement more sanctions against Russia and bolster military and budgetary support for Ukraine. The ministers also emphasized assisting Ukraine in its EU accession process.

Kallas underscored the crucial role of transatlantic unity, alongside backing Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia, as strategies to end the ongoing war and deter further Russian aggression in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025