Traffic Advisory: A Guide to Independence Day Preparations in Delhi
Delays are expected around Delhi's Red Fort on August 13 due to restrictions for an Independence Day rehearsal. Key roads will be closed from 4 am to 10 am. Commuters should use the Metro and avoid restricted zones. The same measures will apply on August 15 for the main celebration.
- Country:
- India
Commuters in Delhi should brace for traffic delays as the police issued an advisory ahead of an Independence Day rehearsal at the Red Fort on August 13. Authorities urge the public to avoid key roads between 4 am and 10 am, citing extensive restrictions in the area.
The rehearsal, featuring security forces, cultural contingents, and other arrangements, aims to ensure a smooth celebration on August 15, when the prime minister will address the nation. Authorities have earmarked specific bus routes to circumvent the restricted zones.
The police strongly recommend using public transport, particularly the Metro, and caution against carrying prohibited items to the venue. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Allegations and Restrictions in Nellore
YSR Congress Denounces Restrictions Amidst Jagan Reddy's Nellore Visit
Australia Enforces Age Restrictions on Social Media
Commuters Unite: 'Namo Bharat Champions' to Revolutionize Transport Experience
I discussed terrorism, de-escalation, trade restrictions: EAM S Jaishankar in RS on his China visit.