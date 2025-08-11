Traffic Advisory: A Guide to Independence Day Preparations in Delhi

Commuters in Delhi should brace for traffic delays as the police issued an advisory ahead of an Independence Day rehearsal at the Red Fort on August 13. Authorities urge the public to avoid key roads between 4 am and 10 am, citing extensive restrictions in the area.

The rehearsal, featuring security forces, cultural contingents, and other arrangements, aims to ensure a smooth celebration on August 15, when the prime minister will address the nation. Authorities have earmarked specific bus routes to circumvent the restricted zones.

The police strongly recommend using public transport, particularly the Metro, and caution against carrying prohibited items to the venue. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)