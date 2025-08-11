K Ramachandra Rao Reinstated as DGP After Stepdaughter's Arrest

The Karnataka government has reinstated senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. This decision follows the withdrawal of the compulsory leave imposed on him amid allegations against his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, in a gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Bengaluru's airport, with gold valuing Rs 12.56 crore retrieved from her possession. Rao's new role comes after his previous tenure as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

An investigative committee has been formed to examine any potential involvement by K Ramachandra Rao in the smuggling case. His reinstatement puts him in a rank equivalent to the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department, a position powerful in status and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)