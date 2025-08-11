Left Menu

U.S. Designates Baloch Liberation Army as Foreign Terrorist Group

The United States has labeled the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization. The BLA, which is also referred to as the Majeed Brigade, seeks independence for Balochistan, a province in southwest Pakistan that shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

Updated: 11-08-2025 23:01 IST
The United States has officially designated the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), also known as the Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organization, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State on Monday.

The group has been actively pursuing the independence of Balochistan, a province located in southwest Pakistan. The province is strategically positioned, sharing its borders with Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west.

This designation comes as part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. to address global terrorist threats and maintain regional stability. The label will likely have significant implications for the BLA's operations and international relations.

