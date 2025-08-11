Left Menu

India and Bangladesh Strengthen Border Ties Amid Political Shifts

India and Bangladesh are set to hold their bi-annual border talks in Dhaka at the end of the month, following delays. The discussions between the BSF and BGB will focus on cross-border crime and security enhancements, although significant policy steps are unlikely due to Bangladesh's interim government status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:55 IST
India and Bangladesh Strengthen Border Ties Amid Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bi-annual border talks between India and Bangladesh are scheduled to be held in Dhaka this month, marking the first Indian delegation visit since Sheikh Hasina's government fell last year. The dialog will see the Indian Border Security Force and Bangladesh's Border Guard discussing pressing cross-border issues.

The talks, led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, will focus on tackling illegal infiltration and cross-border crimes over the 4,096 km shared border. Among the measures, the BSF is deploying 5,000 body-worn cameras to document illegal activities and empower evidence-based responses.

Despite the strategic discussions, major policy changes are not anticipated due to Bangladesh's interim government. Mohammad Yunus, the interim government's chief adviser, recently announced elections for February 2026, coinciding with the first anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's regime ouster.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025