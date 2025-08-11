India and Bangladesh Strengthen Border Ties Amid Political Shifts

The bi-annual border talks between India and Bangladesh are scheduled to be held in Dhaka this month, marking the first Indian delegation visit since Sheikh Hasina's government fell last year. The dialog will see the Indian Border Security Force and Bangladesh's Border Guard discussing pressing cross-border issues.

The talks, led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, will focus on tackling illegal infiltration and cross-border crimes over the 4,096 km shared border. Among the measures, the BSF is deploying 5,000 body-worn cameras to document illegal activities and empower evidence-based responses.

Despite the strategic discussions, major policy changes are not anticipated due to Bangladesh's interim government. Mohammad Yunus, the interim government's chief adviser, recently announced elections for February 2026, coinciding with the first anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's regime ouster.