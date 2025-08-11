India and Bangladesh Strengthen Border Ties Amid Political Shifts
India and Bangladesh are set to hold their bi-annual border talks in Dhaka at the end of the month, following delays. The discussions between the BSF and BGB will focus on cross-border crime and security enhancements, although significant policy steps are unlikely due to Bangladesh's interim government status.
The bi-annual border talks between India and Bangladesh are scheduled to be held in Dhaka this month, marking the first Indian delegation visit since Sheikh Hasina's government fell last year. The dialog will see the Indian Border Security Force and Bangladesh's Border Guard discussing pressing cross-border issues.
The talks, led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, will focus on tackling illegal infiltration and cross-border crimes over the 4,096 km shared border. Among the measures, the BSF is deploying 5,000 body-worn cameras to document illegal activities and empower evidence-based responses.
Despite the strategic discussions, major policy changes are not anticipated due to Bangladesh's interim government. Mohammad Yunus, the interim government's chief adviser, recently announced elections for February 2026, coinciding with the first anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's regime ouster.
