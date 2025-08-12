Trump's Peace Gamble: Land Swaps and the High-Stakes Ukraine Conflict

In a contentious strategy to end the Ukraine conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Kyiv and Moscow might need to concede land. Ahead of his high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump hinted that territorial compromises could be the key to peace.

The move has sparked concern among European leaders, who fear the U.S. could impose peace terms unfavorable to Ukraine. Kyiv remains wary of concessions, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioning against rewarding Russian aggression with territorial gains. Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas calls for unity and increased pressure on Russia.

As the meeting approaches, the stakes are high. Trump's proposal to involve land swaps has been met with skepticism, warning of potential risks. A future meeting could include Zelenskiy, amid ongoing efforts to help secure a swift ceasefire and address long-standing territorial disputes in the region.