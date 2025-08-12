Left Menu

Tragedy at Pig Farm: Hookah Dispute Turns Deadly

A violent altercation over smoking hookah at a pig farm in Gudhana village resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man, Ritesh. Two others sustained injuries. Police have detained eight individuals for questioning related to the incident. The attack appears to be tied to a prior verbal dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:34 IST
A dispute over smoking hookah spiraled into violence, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old man at a pig farm in Gudhana village, Pataudi, as confirmed by police on Monday.

In the altercation that claimed the life of Ritesh, two others were injured and hospitalized. Authorities have detained eight persons linked to the crime, and investigations are underway.

The tragic incident, seemingly rooted in an earlier argument over language used while smoking hookah, saw participants wielding sticks and iron rods. An FIR has been filed, and the search for justice continues in the tight-knit community.

