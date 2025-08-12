Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Bonds: India and Sri Lanka Coast Guard Meeting

Updated: 12-08-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka, led by their chief officials, convened for a pivotal meeting on Monday to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement.

This eighth high-level dialogue between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) signifies another milestone in the robust maritime alliance shared by the nations, as acknowledged by the defence ministry.

Discussions emphasized the need for strengthened engagements in maritime services, capacity enhancement, and technical assistance. Led by SLCG's Director General Rear Admiral Y R Serasinghe and ICG's Director General Paramesh Sivamani, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to tackling maritime issues, ensuring safety and security, and safeguarding the environment in their shared maritime domains.

