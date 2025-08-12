Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Austin Target Store

In a shocking incident, two individuals lost their lives in a shooting at a Target store in Austin on Monday. Authorities have detained a suspect, and an investigation is currently underway.

The scene remains active, according to Austin police, who have requested the public to avoid the area. Emergency services attended to four patients, although specific details about injuries remain undisclosed.

Amidst the bustling back-to-school shopping period, the tragedy unfolded, leaving the community shaken as footage showed a large-scale police and emergency response at the location.

(With inputs from agencies.)