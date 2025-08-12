Left Menu

Unprecedented Federalization: Trump's Bold Moves in Washington, DC

President Trump has taken significant steps to federalize Washington, DC, citing the need to combat crime, despite crime statistics showing a decline. He has assumed control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard, stirring controversy and potential legal challenges over the limits of presidential authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:51 IST
President Donald Trump made a groundbreaking move to federalize Washington, DC, asserting it was necessary to address crime, even as city officials highlighted a decline in violence. He has commandeered the police department and deployed the National Guard, leveraging constitutional powers unique to the nation's capital.

The decision to activate the National Guard follows previous controversial deployments, notably during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The President's actions have reignited debates over presidential power and local autonomy, raising concerns among city leaders and legal experts.

Trump's intervention in Washington arrives amid ongoing legal issues surrounding his use of the National Guard in Los Angeles. While his authority is ambiguous there, a lower-court trial is underway to assess the legality of the deployment. Washington's Mayor, Muriel Bowser, criticized the takeover as unprecedented, questioning its duration and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

