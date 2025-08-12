Tragedy Strikes at Austin Target Store: Gunman Leaves Three Dead
A gunman opened fire in a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, killing three people before fleeing in stolen cars. The suspect, a man in his 30s with mental health issues, was captured 32 km away. The attack took place amid the busy back-to-school shopping season.
- Country:
- United States
In a shocking event that has cast a shadow over Austin, Texas, a gunman fatally shot three individuals in the parking lot of a Target store. The terrifying incident unfolded as the city prepared for the busy back-to-school season.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis reported that the suspect, a man in his 30s with a documented mental health history, initiated his escape by stealing cars. His chaotic getaway spanned 32 kilometers, ultimately ending with his arrest in South Austin.
The attack, condemned by Austin Mayor Kirk Watson as a 'sickening, cowardly act of gun violence,' drew attention to the growing concerns over public safety. As the community grapples with this tragedy, officials continue to investigate the motives behind the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
