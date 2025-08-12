Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Austin Target Store: Gunman Leaves Three Dead

A gunman opened fire in a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, killing three people before fleeing in stolen cars. The suspect, a man in his 30s with mental health issues, was captured 32 km away. The attack took place amid the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 12-08-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 07:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Austin Target Store: Gunman Leaves Three Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking event that has cast a shadow over Austin, Texas, a gunman fatally shot three individuals in the parking lot of a Target store. The terrifying incident unfolded as the city prepared for the busy back-to-school season.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis reported that the suspect, a man in his 30s with a documented mental health history, initiated his escape by stealing cars. His chaotic getaway spanned 32 kilometers, ultimately ending with his arrest in South Austin.

The attack, condemned by Austin Mayor Kirk Watson as a 'sickening, cowardly act of gun violence,' drew attention to the growing concerns over public safety. As the community grapples with this tragedy, officials continue to investigate the motives behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025