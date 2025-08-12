Tragic Drowning Incident in Thane Lake

A young man tragically drowned in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Pakhanda Lake, Ovala, during the early evening hours of Monday.

Tejas Dudhavade, a 21-year-old from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, visited the area and decided to take a swim in the lake, which led to the unfortunate incident. Emergency services were promptly notified and arrived swiftly on site.

Local residents assisted in retrieving Dudhavade from the water, but despite rapid hospital transport, he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities from the Kasarwadavali police station registered the case as an accidental death and are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

