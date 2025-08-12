Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Thane Lake

A young man, Tejas Dudhavade, tragically drowned while swimming in Pakhanda lake, Thane. Despite immediate rescue efforts and hospitalization, he was declared dead. The local police are investigating the accidental death, highlighting the dangers of unauthorized swimming in natural water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man tragically drowned in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Pakhanda Lake, Ovala, during the early evening hours of Monday.

Tejas Dudhavade, a 21-year-old from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, visited the area and decided to take a swim in the lake, which led to the unfortunate incident. Emergency services were promptly notified and arrived swiftly on site.

Local residents assisted in retrieving Dudhavade from the water, but despite rapid hospital transport, he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities from the Kasarwadavali police station registered the case as an accidental death and are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

