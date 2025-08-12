Left Menu

U.S. Ex-Marine Faces New Charges in Russian Legal Battle

Robert Gilman, a U.S. citizen and former Marine, is facing new assault charges in Russia while serving an eight-year sentence for attacking law enforcement officers. His defense claims provocations by prison staff led to his actions. Gilman's legal team is seeking a reduced sentence citing mental health concerns.

Updated: 12-08-2025 12:45 IST
Russian prosecutors have filed new charges against Robert Gilman, a U.S. citizen and former Marine, already serving an eight-year term for assaulting law enforcement officers and prison officials. Gilman, first detained in 2022 for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer while intoxicated, has seen his sentence extended multiple times following further convictions for assaults during his incarceration.

Gilman claimed in court that he resorted to violence after a prison inspector inflicted pain on him and a state investigator disrespected his family. The latest charges were brought forward in late July in a court in Voronezh, southern Russia, involving additional alleged assaults against prison staff.

Efforts to contact Gilman and his legal representation were unsuccessful, although the Kommersant newspaper reported that his defense is seeking a more lenient sentence, mentioning an unspecified mental health condition. Gilman's case will return to court on August 25. Among around nine Americans incarcerated in Russia, Gilman drew media interest following the latest U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange involving individuals previously convicted of espionage-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

