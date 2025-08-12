Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Launch Brazen Attack in Goa

Two men were injured when unidentified attackers opened fire on their car and assaulted them in South Goa. The incident occurred near Margao town, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend the six to seven suspects involved. A motive is yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:30 IST
Unidentified Assailants Launch Brazen Attack in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified assailants attacked and injured two men in South Goa on Tuesday, police informed. The attack took place near Margao town, specifically in the Mungul locality, during the early hours.

According to Tikam Singh Varma, Superintendent of Police (South), a group of six to seven individuals was involved in the incident. Local authorities have initiated a search operation to apprehend the suspects.

The victims, Rafiq Tashan (24) and Yuvkesh Singh (20), were among three men in the vehicle when the assailants fired at their car and subsequently assaulted them. They were rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025