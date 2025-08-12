Unidentified Assailants Launch Brazen Attack in Goa
Two men were injured when unidentified attackers opened fire on their car and assaulted them in South Goa. The incident occurred near Margao town, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend the six to seven suspects involved. A motive is yet to be determined.
- Country:
- India
Unidentified assailants attacked and injured two men in South Goa on Tuesday, police informed. The attack took place near Margao town, specifically in the Mungul locality, during the early hours.
According to Tikam Singh Varma, Superintendent of Police (South), a group of six to seven individuals was involved in the incident. Local authorities have initiated a search operation to apprehend the suspects.
The victims, Rafiq Tashan (24) and Yuvkesh Singh (20), were among three men in the vehicle when the assailants fired at their car and subsequently assaulted them. They were rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.
ALSO READ
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
Tragic Shooting in Bangkok Market Sparks Investigation
Investigation Launched: 'Dog Babu' Residence Certificate Sparks Criticism
Police Busts MDMA Drug Racket Near Suriyawa Station
Tambaram Police Crack Down on Ganja Chocolate Trade