Unidentified Assailants Launch Brazen Attack in Goa

Unidentified assailants attacked and injured two men in South Goa on Tuesday, police informed. The attack took place near Margao town, specifically in the Mungul locality, during the early hours.

According to Tikam Singh Varma, Superintendent of Police (South), a group of six to seven individuals was involved in the incident. Local authorities have initiated a search operation to apprehend the suspects.

The victims, Rafiq Tashan (24) and Yuvkesh Singh (20), were among three men in the vehicle when the assailants fired at their car and subsequently assaulted them. They were rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.