Pune BJP Functionary Expelled After Gambling Raid

Six individuals, including a BJP functionary, were arrested in Pune for illegal gambling. Following the raid, the BJP expelled Audumbar Kamble, who was part of its Parvati unit. Cash and phones worth Rs 2.20 lakh were seized. The BJP emphasized strict discipline among its members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:37 IST
Six individuals, including a BJP functionary, have been arrested by Pune police for engaging in illegal gambling activities, officials announced on Tuesday.

Among those apprehended was Audumbar Kamble, a member of the BJP's Parvati unit in Pune, who has since been expelled, according to the BJP city unit head.

Police conducted a raid in Dhankawadi, seizing cash and mobile phones valued at Rs 2.20 lakh. All seven accused face charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

