Pune BJP Functionary Expelled After Gambling Raid

Six individuals, including a BJP functionary, have been arrested by Pune police for engaging in illegal gambling activities, officials announced on Tuesday.

Among those apprehended was Audumbar Kamble, a member of the BJP's Parvati unit in Pune, who has since been expelled, according to the BJP city unit head.

Police conducted a raid in Dhankawadi, seizing cash and mobile phones valued at Rs 2.20 lakh. All seven accused face charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

