Tragedy in Palamu: Arrests Made in Alleged Rape Case

A horrific incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Palamu district, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men on Monday night.

The perpetrators, who reportedly posed as policemen, approached the victim and her sister at Daltonganj station, convincing them to follow. The women were taken to a deserted location where the elder sister was assaulted.

In a dramatic turn of events, the younger sister bravely escaped during their return to the station, leading to the arrest of the accused by locals. Both men have been handed over to law enforcement, and the victim has been sent for medical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)