Uncovering Truth: SIT's High-Tech Investigation in Dharmasthala
In Dharmasthala, the Special Investigation Team is using ground-penetrating radar technology as part of its probe into alleged body burials. Led by Pranab Mohanty, the investigation aims to provide transparency and uncover significant evidence at 'spot number 13,' a key location in the ongoing case.
- Country:
- India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged burial of bodies at Dharmasthala, using advanced technology to uncover the truth. The site being examined, identified as 'spot number 13,' is central to ongoing investigations in Dakshina Kannada district.
A high-capacity drone equipped with ground-penetrating radar technology is being utilized to detect buried objects, offering real-time imaging of sub-surface anomalies. This technology aims to provide significant leads in the case.
Led by SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, the team is working in tandem with the complainant and legal counsel to ensure a transparent investigation. The use of cutting-edge technology signifies a major step in resolving the matter and potentially uncovering crucial evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
