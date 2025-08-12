Left Menu

Uncovering Truth: SIT's High-Tech Investigation in Dharmasthala

In Dharmasthala, the Special Investigation Team is using ground-penetrating radar technology as part of its probe into alleged body burials. Led by Pranab Mohanty, the investigation aims to provide transparency and uncover significant evidence at 'spot number 13,' a key location in the ongoing case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:39 IST
Uncovering Truth: SIT's High-Tech Investigation in Dharmasthala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged burial of bodies at Dharmasthala, using advanced technology to uncover the truth. The site being examined, identified as 'spot number 13,' is central to ongoing investigations in Dakshina Kannada district.

A high-capacity drone equipped with ground-penetrating radar technology is being utilized to detect buried objects, offering real-time imaging of sub-surface anomalies. This technology aims to provide significant leads in the case.

Led by SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, the team is working in tandem with the complainant and legal counsel to ensure a transparent investigation. The use of cutting-edge technology signifies a major step in resolving the matter and potentially uncovering crucial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025