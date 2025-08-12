Arrests Made in BHU Campus Molestation Case

In a shocking incident at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), three former students were apprehended for allegedly molesting an MBBS student within the campus grounds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, reported that the alleged assault took place around 3:30 a.m. as the student and her friends were headed back to their hostel from the library.

A complaint was lodged leading to the arrest of the suspects, who are currently being interrogated. Police have registered a case under sections related to molestation and assault, and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)