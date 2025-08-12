Left Menu

Arrests Made in BHU Campus Molestation Case

Three former students of Banaras Hindu University were arrested for allegedly molesting an MBBS student on campus. The incident occurred as the student returned from the library with friends. Police have charged the suspects and initiated an investigation following a filed complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:15 IST
Arrests Made in BHU Campus Molestation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), three former students were apprehended for allegedly molesting an MBBS student within the campus grounds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, reported that the alleged assault took place around 3:30 a.m. as the student and her friends were headed back to their hostel from the library.

A complaint was lodged leading to the arrest of the suspects, who are currently being interrogated. Police have registered a case under sections related to molestation and assault, and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

