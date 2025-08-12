Trump's Unlikely Pursuit of Full Federal Control Over Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump continues to assert the need for full federal control over Washington, D.C., driven by concerns over crime despite a decline in crime rates. City officials and data indicate that crime is not at unprecedented levels, yet Trump remains steadfast in his approach.

The U.S. Constitution designates Congress with legislative authority over the district, yet historically, Congress has allowed local governance. The 1973 Home Rule Act grants the district autonomy to elect officials and pass legislation, although Congress still holds budgetary oversight and can repeal local laws.

Trump's strategy for acquiring broader authority over Washington, D.C. meets resistance, as it would require repealing the Home Rule Act, needing 60 Senate votes. Recently, Trump has increased federal law enforcement presence and proposed ambitious plans, including addressing homelessness, to reinforce his vision for the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)