NHRC Launches In-Depth Probe into Alleged Mass Secret Burials in Dharmasthala

A four-member team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has arrived in Belthangady taluk to investigate allegations of mass secret burials in the region of Dharmasthala.

The investigation, initiated by the NHRC, includes visits to key local institutions such as the Gram Panchayat office, local police station, Dharmasthala temple premises, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office.

Headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Yuvaraj, the team has gathered records concerning unnatural death cases over the years. Witnesses, including former sanitation workers, have made significant claims about enforced burials, particularly involving women and minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)