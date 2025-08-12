Russian military action has intensified in eastern Ukraine as forces have unexpectedly advanced near the critical mining town of Dobropillia. This move may be aimed at strengthening Russia's negotiating position ahead of a significant meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The expansion, detailed by Ukraine's DeepState war map, indicates a swift 10 km advance in recent days towards Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk region. Military spokespersons note that, despite the forward movement, no decisive breakthroughs have been reported thus far.

Experts suggest that Russia's actions resemble past aggressive strategies aimed at gaining leverage during negotiations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian leadership, facing internal military challenges, remains firm in rejecting territorial concessions as part of any potential peace agreement.

