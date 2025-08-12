Mass Displacement in Bajaur: A Humanitarian Crisis

In a significant humanitarian crisis, approximately 55,000 residents of Bajaur tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been displaced due to a military operation targeting militants. This offensive, launched on Monday, has left many struggling to find safe haven amid stringent curfews.

The Pakistani military's three-day crackdown aimed at militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has led to severe restrictions across Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils. Curfews lasting from 12 to 72 hours have impeded the movement of nearly 400,000 residents.

Despite government claims of relocating affected families to safe zones, including the use of educational institutions as shelters, local leaders criticize the lack of preparation and support for the displaced population. Meanwhile, the disruption of peace talks has only intensified the region's turmoil.

