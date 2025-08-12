Left Menu

Revealing Systematic Torture: UN Uncovers Myanmar's Dark Practices

United Nations investigators have exposed systematic torture by Myanmar's security forces, identifying high-level perpetrators. A report details severe abuses like beatings and electric shocks, with children among victims. The Myanmar government denies these allegations, while budget cuts threaten ongoing investigations by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM).

Updated: 12-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has unveiled alarming evidence of systematic torture by Myanmar's security forces, implicating senior figures within the ranks. According to the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), detainees have suffered horrific abuses, including beatings, electric shocks, and even gang rape, often resulting in death. Disturbingly, children have not been spared, frequently detained unlawfully as stand-ins for their missing parents.

Nicholas Koumjian, the head of IIMM, shared these findings in a 16-page report based on information compiled from over 1,300 different sources, including eyewitnesses and forensic evidence. Despite repeated requests for cooperation, Myanmar's military-backed administration has remained unresponsive. They continue to deny any wrongdoing, attributing unrest to 'terrorists' rather than acknowledging the alleged atrocities.

This report sheds light on a nation in turmoil since a military coup in 2021 plunged Myanmar into chaos, with tens of thousands detained. Amid these findings, concerns loom over potential funding cuts to the IIMM, threatening the continuation of vital research and documentation efforts crucial for future prosecutions.

