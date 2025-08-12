Manipur's Resolute Stand Against Drug Menace

In a firm stand against the drug menace plaguing the Northeast, Manipur's Director General of Police Rajiv Singh asserted that strict measures would be enforced against anyone involved, including police personnel.

Speaking at the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally, Singh stressed that the fight against drugs is crucial for safeguarding the youth and future generations. The resolve remains unshaken, irrespective of the individuals involved.

His declaration follows the suspension of five police officers, suspected of taking bribes for releasing drug peddlers, underscoring an unwavering crackdown in the region's battle against narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)