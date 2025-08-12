Left Menu

Liberian Tanker Liliana Released by Iraqi Navy After Detention

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Liliana, detained by Iraq's navy, has been released and is heading to the UAE. Intercepted with 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil near Basra, it faced no legal breaches according to a court order. Smuggling in the Gulf is increasing but Iraqi seizures remain rare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:39 IST
Liberian Tanker Liliana Released by Iraqi Navy After Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker named Liliana, which was detained by Iraq's navy, has been released and is on its way to the United Arab Emirates, as reported by two informed sources on Tuesday.

The vessel, carrying 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil, was intercepted last week 26 nautical miles from Iraq's coast, close to Basra's oil terminal. A court order verified that the tanker committed no breaches, allowing its release.

The increasing concern of smuggling subsidised fuel in the Gulf has led to rare Iraqi seizures. The Liliana is owned by Dubai-based Babylon Navigation DMCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025