Liberian Tanker Liliana Released by Iraqi Navy After Detention
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Liliana, detained by Iraq's navy, has been released and is heading to the UAE. Intercepted with 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil near Basra, it faced no legal breaches according to a court order. Smuggling in the Gulf is increasing but Iraqi seizures remain rare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker named Liliana, which was detained by Iraq's navy, has been released and is on its way to the United Arab Emirates, as reported by two informed sources on Tuesday.
The vessel, carrying 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil, was intercepted last week 26 nautical miles from Iraq's coast, close to Basra's oil terminal. A court order verified that the tanker committed no breaches, allowing its release.
The increasing concern of smuggling subsidised fuel in the Gulf has led to rare Iraqi seizures. The Liliana is owned by Dubai-based Babylon Navigation DMCC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE Leaders Extend Warm Greetings on Peru's Independence Day
IIM-Calcutta and UAE Forge Pathway for Start-Up Global Expansion
Indian Investors Set to Participate in UAE Private Investment Summit
Major Inter-State Vehicle Smuggling Network Unearthed
BSF Busts Drone-Smuggling Ring: Major Seizures in Punjab