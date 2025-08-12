Liberian Tanker Liliana Released by Iraqi Navy After Detention

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker named Liliana, which was detained by Iraq's navy, has been released and is on its way to the United Arab Emirates, as reported by two informed sources on Tuesday.

The vessel, carrying 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil, was intercepted last week 26 nautical miles from Iraq's coast, close to Basra's oil terminal. A court order verified that the tanker committed no breaches, allowing its release.

The increasing concern of smuggling subsidised fuel in the Gulf has led to rare Iraqi seizures. The Liliana is owned by Dubai-based Babylon Navigation DMCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)