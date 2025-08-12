Man Arrested for Caste Concealment and Harassment in Social Media Deception

A man faces legal action after police arrested him for allegedly concealing his caste, harassing a young woman, and exerting pressure for marriage, authorities announced Tuesday.

The accused, known as Sameer Arya on Facebook, was revealed to be Afraz Ali, prompting the woman to cut ties. In retaliation, he allegedly threatened her and staged a suicide attempt to frighten her family.

Officials reported that he pretended to ingest poison, leading the family to seek medical attention. Investigators confirmed he had taken a harmless substance. Subsequently, a police complaint was filed and legal proceedings have commenced.

