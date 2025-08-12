Man Arrested for Caste Concealment and Harassment in Social Media Deception
A man from the Kadamb Ali area was arrested after allegedly concealing his caste, harassing a young woman, and pressuring her into marriage. He met the woman on Facebook using a false identity. After she discovered his real identity, he staged a suicide attempt to intimidate her family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A man faces legal action after police arrested him for allegedly concealing his caste, harassing a young woman, and exerting pressure for marriage, authorities announced Tuesday.
The accused, known as Sameer Arya on Facebook, was revealed to be Afraz Ali, prompting the woman to cut ties. In retaliation, he allegedly threatened her and staged a suicide attempt to frighten her family.
Officials reported that he pretended to ingest poison, leading the family to seek medical attention. Investigators confirmed he had taken a harmless substance. Subsequently, a police complaint was filed and legal proceedings have commenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Baloch Leader Denounces Social Media Harassment of Protesters
SEA Urges Crackdown on Social Media Misinformation on Refined Edible Oils
Maharashtra's new social media policy bars govt employees from criticising policies of government in state and other dispensations.
Maharashtra's New Social Media Regulations for State Employees: A Tightening Grip
Private School Teacher Accused of Misconduct on Social Media