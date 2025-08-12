Clash at Badam: Tension Flares Over NTPC's New Project
At least 12 people were injured in a clash between villagers and NTPC officials in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. The conflict arose during a meeting on land acquisition and compensation for a new coal mining project in Badam, escalating into stone-pelting by villagers.
A violent clash erupted between villagers and officials at a Badam coal mining site in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, leaving at least 12 people injured, police reported. The confrontation occurred during a meeting regarding land acquisition for a new NTPC project.
The tension escalated after villagers raised objections and disagreements over land compensation, leading to a heated exchange of words, which quickly spiraled into stone-throwing. Police resorted to baton-charging the protestors to restore order.
Authorities, including Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police, Anjani Anjan, and additional forces, were deployed to manage the unrest. An NTPC official has indicated that the situation remains tense, while the injured were promptly hospitalized.
