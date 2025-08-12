Left Menu

Clash at Badam: Tension Flares Over NTPC's New Project

At least 12 people were injured in a clash between villagers and NTPC officials in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. The conflict arose during a meeting on land acquisition and compensation for a new coal mining project in Badam, escalating into stone-pelting by villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:58 IST
Clash at Badam: Tension Flares Over NTPC's New Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted between villagers and officials at a Badam coal mining site in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, leaving at least 12 people injured, police reported. The confrontation occurred during a meeting regarding land acquisition for a new NTPC project.

The tension escalated after villagers raised objections and disagreements over land compensation, leading to a heated exchange of words, which quickly spiraled into stone-throwing. Police resorted to baton-charging the protestors to restore order.

Authorities, including Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police, Anjani Anjan, and additional forces, were deployed to manage the unrest. An NTPC official has indicated that the situation remains tense, while the injured were promptly hospitalized.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025