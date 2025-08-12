Left Menu

Illegal Surrogacy Racket Busted: 25 Arrested in Major Child Trafficking Case

A major illegal surrogacy and child trafficking racket has been busted, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals, including doctors and associates. Dr. A Namratha, the alleged leader, exploited couples by offering fake surrogacy services. The case has been transferred to the Central Crime Station for further investigation.

A significant breakthrough in Hyderabad has brought down an illegal surrogacy and child trafficking ring, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals. Among those detained are doctors, including the prime accused, Dr. A Namratha, the owner of a fertility clinic, and her associates.

Authorities revealed a well-organized network that exploited vulnerable couples under the guise of offering fertility services. Victims were defrauded with false surrogacy claims, emotionally and financially, as they paid substantial sums for treatments and procedures that turned out to be scams. The investigation uncovered multiple cases linked to the racket.

This fraudulent operation extended across several cities with numerous branches established for the deceitful fertility services. The police are escalating the severity of these offenses by transferring them to the Central Crime Station's Special Investigation Team for deeper probe.

