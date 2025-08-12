Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Meghalaya to Act on Illegal Mining

The Supreme Court has instructed Meghalaya to submit an affidavit detailing measures to curb illegal mining in the Khasi hills. The amicus curiae reported rampant mining that impacted neighboring Assam. Meghalaya’s response to a central committee's findings remains unverified as the court pushes for clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Meghalaya government to submit an affidavit outlining the steps it has taken to combat alleged illegal mining activities in the state's Khasi Hills region.

A bench of the court, consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, was informed by senior advocate K Parameshwar, acting as an amicus curiae, about the widespread illegal mining activities occurring in the pristine forest areas. These activities are reportedly affecting neighboring Assam, leading to flooding and difficulties for its citizens, according to the counsel appearing for Assam.

The court has given Meghalaya four weeks, as a final opportunity, to provide this affidavit explaining their preventive measures. The court was informed by the amicus curiae that a central empowered committee had already visited the area and observed extensive mining operations. Despite a previous inspection and a report from the CEC, Meghalaya's response remains pending verification. The case is set for further hearing in September, as arguments persist over whether the illegal mining has indeed been halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

