Policeman Thwarts Self-Immolation Attempt Over Voter List Dispute

A dramatic scene unfolded outside the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday when a woman, identified as Purnima Halder, attempted to set herself on fire. Quick action by a vigilant policeman prevented the tragedy, officials reported.

Halder, alongside Sutisna Sampui and Vandana Naskar, was protesting the alleged removal of their names from the voter list of a South 24 Parganas cooperative society. Amid the demonstration at Gate E of the court, Halder doused herself in kerosene but was stopped in time.

According to a police officer, the women claimed their names were omitted in the cooperative's recent election voter list despite a court order. They accused the society of financial fraud and expressed their frustration over the ongoing issues, leading to the drastic protest attempt.

