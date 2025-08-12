Policeman Thwarts Self-Immolation Attempt Over Voter List Dispute
A woman named Purnima Halder attempted self-immolation near the Calcutta High Court, protesting her name's removal from a cooperative society voter list. An alert policeman intervened, preventing the act. Halder and other women allege voter list manipulation and financial misconduct by the society, sparking their extreme protest.
A dramatic scene unfolded outside the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday when a woman, identified as Purnima Halder, attempted to set herself on fire. Quick action by a vigilant policeman prevented the tragedy, officials reported.
Halder, alongside Sutisna Sampui and Vandana Naskar, was protesting the alleged removal of their names from the voter list of a South 24 Parganas cooperative society. Amid the demonstration at Gate E of the court, Halder doused herself in kerosene but was stopped in time.
According to a police officer, the women claimed their names were omitted in the cooperative's recent election voter list despite a court order. They accused the society of financial fraud and expressed their frustration over the ongoing issues, leading to the drastic protest attempt.
