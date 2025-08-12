Left Menu

Quad Alliance: Navigating Indo-Pacific Challenges

A parliamentary committee emphasizes enhancing the Quad's security through flexible maritime strategies amid Indo-Pacific complexities. The report advocates for improved coordination through joint exercises and a comprehensive task force. It highlights India’s strategic positioning and the geopolitical significance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:40 IST
Quad Alliance: Navigating Indo-Pacific Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific, a parliamentary committee has proposed an adaptable security focus within the Quad alliance. The recommendation involves joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean to bolster coordination and prepare for future security challenges.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs urged the establishment of an inter-ministerial task force to streamline India's strategic endeavors in the Indian Ocean, as detailed in their expansive report, presented to Parliament.

As India faces mounting challenges in the region, the report calls for a holistic strategy, leveraging forums like the Quad to enhance India's role as a maritime power and counter increasing Chinese influence through collaborations and capacity-building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025