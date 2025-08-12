Quad Alliance: Navigating Indo-Pacific Challenges

Highlighting the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific, a parliamentary committee has proposed an adaptable security focus within the Quad alliance. The recommendation involves joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean to bolster coordination and prepare for future security challenges.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs urged the establishment of an inter-ministerial task force to streamline India's strategic endeavors in the Indian Ocean, as detailed in their expansive report, presented to Parliament.

As India faces mounting challenges in the region, the report calls for a holistic strategy, leveraging forums like the Quad to enhance India's role as a maritime power and counter increasing Chinese influence through collaborations and capacity-building initiatives.

