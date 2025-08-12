Left Menu

Kerala's Call to Action: Safeguarding Peace Amid Rising Threats

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned police officers about 'dark forces' aiming to disrupt social harmony. He emphasized constant vigilance and proactive actions against hate propagation. By bolstering cooperation between citizens and law enforcement, the government aims to reinforce social policing in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:41 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, issued a stern warning on Tuesday to police personnel, urging them to remain alert against 'dark forces' that seek to sow discord and spread hatred.

During an official address, Vijayan acknowledged Kerala's relatively peaceful social environment but cautioned that attempts to destabilize this harmony are on the rise.

He stressed that authorities should act decisively against illegal activities without awaiting directives, as BKerala strengthens its social policing efforts to combat anti-social behavior and the drug mafia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

