Kerala's Call to Action: Safeguarding Peace Amid Rising Threats

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, issued a stern warning on Tuesday to police personnel, urging them to remain alert against 'dark forces' that seek to sow discord and spread hatred.

During an official address, Vijayan acknowledged Kerala's relatively peaceful social environment but cautioned that attempts to destabilize this harmony are on the rise.

He stressed that authorities should act decisively against illegal activities without awaiting directives, as BKerala strengthens its social policing efforts to combat anti-social behavior and the drug mafia.

