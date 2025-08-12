Erdogan Champions Peace Talks, Seeks Ceasefire
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire and proposed hosting a leaders' summit. Erdogan suggested forming working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues to facilitate the meeting.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about the recent Russia-Ukraine peace talks held in Istanbul. During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Erdogan highlighted his hope for genuine progress leading to a ceasefire.
The Turkish presidency revealed in a statement that Erdogan reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders. He emphasized the importance of forming working groups addressing military, humanitarian, and political concerns to set the stage for such talks.
Erdogan's push for a leadership summit comes amid his continuous efforts to mediate between the two nations, aiming to bring lasting peace to the region.
