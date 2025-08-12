Left Menu

Erdogan Champions Peace Talks, Seeks Ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire and proposed hosting a leaders' summit. Erdogan suggested forming working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues to facilitate the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:13 IST
Erdogan Champions Peace Talks, Seeks Ceasefire
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about the recent Russia-Ukraine peace talks held in Istanbul. During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Erdogan highlighted his hope for genuine progress leading to a ceasefire.

The Turkish presidency revealed in a statement that Erdogan reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders. He emphasized the importance of forming working groups addressing military, humanitarian, and political concerns to set the stage for such talks.

Erdogan's push for a leadership summit comes amid his continuous efforts to mediate between the two nations, aiming to bring lasting peace to the region.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025