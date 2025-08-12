Family Tragedy Unfolds in Kangra: Teen Shooter Confesses to Patricide

A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his father, Vineet Kumar, in Garoh village near Dharamshala after a heated argument, according to police reports. The incident, occurring around noon, saw the minor attack his father with a gun and a sharp-edged weapon.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended in Gurdaspur, Punjab, with the local police providing full cooperation. Following his arrest, the teenager confessed to the crime. The elder son discovered the body at the family home around 5 pm, sparking a police investigation.

A forensic team has gathered evidence from the scene. Authorities have registered a murder case and sent the body for a postmortem. The investigation remains ongoing as police delve deeper into the father-son relationship dynamics that might have led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)