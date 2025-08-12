Left Menu

Transporter's Tragic End: Loan Guarantor's Despair

A transporter named Kishore Singh Jadaun allegedly committed suicide after facing harassment from a bank regarding a loan he guaranteed for a friend. His family claims that Jadaun was threatened when he questioned the borrower, leading him to take his own life. An FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:33 IST
Transporter's Tragic End: Loan Guarantor's Despair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, 40-year-old transporter Kishore Singh Jadaun ended his life after alleged harassment by a bank over a loan he had guaranteed for a friend.

According to Babina Police Station's in-charge, Tulsiram Pandey, Jadaun was found hanging in his residence. Family members claim that he faced threats from both the borrower and another party when he sought explanations for missed repayments.

A video left by Jadaun blames Chandrapal and Shivam for threatening him, and he holds the bank accountable for his despair, urging authorities to support his wife and daughters. An FIR has been registered following a complaint from his widow, Reena Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025