Transporter's Tragic End: Loan Guarantor's Despair
A transporter named Kishore Singh Jadaun allegedly committed suicide after facing harassment from a bank regarding a loan he guaranteed for a friend. His family claims that Jadaun was threatened when he questioned the borrower, leading him to take his own life. An FIR has been filed.
In a tragic incident, 40-year-old transporter Kishore Singh Jadaun ended his life after alleged harassment by a bank over a loan he had guaranteed for a friend.
According to Babina Police Station's in-charge, Tulsiram Pandey, Jadaun was found hanging in his residence. Family members claim that he faced threats from both the borrower and another party when he sought explanations for missed repayments.
A video left by Jadaun blames Chandrapal and Shivam for threatening him, and he holds the bank accountable for his despair, urging authorities to support his wife and daughters. An FIR has been registered following a complaint from his widow, Reena Singh.
