Former MLA Bachchu Kadu Convicted for Assaulting Public Servant
Former Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu was sentenced to three months in prison for assaulting a public servant in 2018. The court emphasized that legislative status does not permit intimidation or violence. Kadu's sentence is suspended pending appeal, and he was granted bail.
In a significant legal development, former Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu has been convicted and sentenced to three months' imprisonment for assaulting a public servant in 2018. The court highlighted that holding a legislative position does not entitle one to use violence or intimidation against public officials.
Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navander fined Kadu Rs 10,000 and suspended his sentence pending an appeal in a higher court. Kadu, who is also the founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party, was granted bail following this decision.
The court found Kadu guilty under sections 353 and 506 of the IPC, while clearing him of intentional insult charges. The incident took place on September 26, 2018, when Kadu confronted IAS officer Pradeep P. in Mumbai, highlighting a broader issue of conduct among elected officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
