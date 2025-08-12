Left Menu

Former MLA Bachchu Kadu Convicted for Assaulting Public Servant

Former Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu was sentenced to three months in prison for assaulting a public servant in 2018. The court emphasized that legislative status does not permit intimidation or violence. Kadu's sentence is suspended pending appeal, and he was granted bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:34 IST
Former MLA Bachchu Kadu Convicted for Assaulting Public Servant
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, former Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu has been convicted and sentenced to three months' imprisonment for assaulting a public servant in 2018. The court highlighted that holding a legislative position does not entitle one to use violence or intimidation against public officials.

Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navander fined Kadu Rs 10,000 and suspended his sentence pending an appeal in a higher court. Kadu, who is also the founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party, was granted bail following this decision.

The court found Kadu guilty under sections 353 and 506 of the IPC, while clearing him of intentional insult charges. The incident took place on September 26, 2018, when Kadu confronted IAS officer Pradeep P. in Mumbai, highlighting a broader issue of conduct among elected officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025