Security Tightened: Night Curfew Reimposed Along Samba Border
A night curfew has been reimposed up to two kilometres from the International Border in Jammu's Samba district. This measure aims to support security operations against cross-border infiltration and smuggling. The curfew will be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am for the next two months, with limited movement allowed.
In a strategic move to enhance security operations, a night curfew has been reimposed up to two kilometres from the International Border in Samba district, Jammu. This area has been a frequent route for terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan.
The curfew decision, announced by Samba District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan, follows consultations with security stakeholders and aims to back up Border Security Force operations. The restrictions, effective from 10 pm to 5 am daily for two months, are intended to curb unlawful activities and are only relaxable for valid reasons, officials said.
This reimposition resurrects measures that had been discontinued earlier this year and responds to recent events like a fatal encounter involving local police. Movement during curfew hours requires identification, and violators may face legal consequences.
