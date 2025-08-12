Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling Sparks Controversy

The Supreme Court's recent directive to relocate and shelter stray dogs across Delhi-NCR, including areas like Gurugram and Faridabad, has sparked a heated debate over public safety and animal welfare. The decision comes as a relief to some residents concerned about the increasing number of dog bite incidents.

Opponents of the ruling, including dog lovers and animal rights activists, argue that proper vaccination and animal birth control could prevent the need for such drastic measures. They believe the focus should be on controlling the stray dog population through humane methods rather than relocation.

The order includes creating shelter space for approximately 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks and emphasizes the importance of sterilization and vaccination. Officials in Gurugram indicate they are awaiting the formal order and have committed to compliance once received.

