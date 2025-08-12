Tragic Blast at Telangana Factory Claims Worker's Life

In a tragic incident, a 49-year-old worker lost his life in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred during the morning shift while the worker was opening the valve of an air-release pipeline situated outside the unit's premises.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was likely caused by a buildup of air pressure in the pipeline. The worker, who suffered a severe head injury, was quickly transferred to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have registered a case, and further investigations are currently ongoing.