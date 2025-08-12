Left Menu

Unraveling the Bhalswa Murder Mystery

A man aged between 25 and 30 was discovered dead with stab wounds in north Delhi's Bhalswa Lake area. The police have launched an investigation to identify the victim and apprehend the suspects. A case of murder has been filed, and multiple teams are involved in the probe.

Updated: 12-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:56 IST

A grim scene unfolded in north Delhi as police discovered the body of a young male, aged between 25 and 30, with multiple stab wounds on Monday night. The body was found in a hut near Bhalswa Lake, opposite the golf course, prompting immediate police response.

The victim was rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to a senior police officer. The discovery has spurred an intensive investigation, with a murder case registered under Section 103(1) at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the victim and apprehend those responsible. Multiple police teams are actively working to uncover clues and track down the attackers in a bid to solve this chilling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

