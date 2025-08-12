Left Menu

Delhi's Unleashed Dilemma: Stray Dog Debate Heats Up

In the wake of the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, a heated debate ensues. Animal rights activists, politicians, and celebrities oppose the order, citing cruelty and lack of empathy. The government plans a phased implementation, seeking input from stakeholders to address the issue compassionately.

In a contentious decision, the Supreme Court has ordered the relocation of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR to shelters, sparking a fierce response from animal rights activists and notable figures. The directive, aimed at addressing stray dog attacks, has drawn criticism for its perceived cruelty and logistical challenges.

Prominent voices, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several Bollywood personalities, have strongly condemned the move, urging for a more empathetic approach. The Delhi government, promising to tackle the issue with compassion, is preparing a detailed plan for implementation, seeking suggestions from stakeholders.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in various parts of the city, with animal lovers expressing fear for the wellness of the community dogs. The authorities, however, clarified that ongoing activities involving stray dogs were related to Independence Day preparations and not the court order.

