Dance of Deceit: Teacher's Blackmail Plot Exposed

A dance teacher, aged 24, along with two accomplices, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a minor student and extorting a significant sum of Rs 30 lakh, officials reported. The accused threatened to release objectionable photos of the girl on social media.

Authorities revealed that the teacher, his brother, and another associate were presented in a city court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. A car and various items worth several lakhs were confiscated during the arrest.

According to police, the incident began at a dance training center where the 14-year-old victim was a student. The teacher reportedly spiked her drink with drugs, took compromising photos, and later used these to blackmail her into paying large sums of money. The ordeal came to light when the student confided in her relatives, leading to the filing of a police complaint. An FIR under applicable BNS and POCSO sections was registered, resulting in the suspects' apprehension on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)