Karnataka CM Condemns Stray Dog Removal as 'Cruelty', Advocates Humane Solutions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced strong opposition to the idea of treating stray dogs as nuisances to be removed. Terming it as 'cruelty', Siddaramaiah stressed that humane governance seeks solutions that ensure the safety of both people and animals.

His remarks came as a reaction to a Supreme Court directive instructing Delhi-NCR authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters permanently. The court described the situation as 'extremely grim', highlighting incidents of rabid attacks, particularly affecting children.

The Chief Minister emphasized that effective strategies such as sterilization, vaccination, and community care can address the issue more sustainably than fear-driven removals. He aligned with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who criticized the SC directive as a regression from humane, science-supported policies.