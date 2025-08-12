Tragic Altercation in Jharkhand Leads to Arrests: A Closer Look

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a heated domestic dispute in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, according to local police.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Abdul Qasim allegedly ended the life of his teenage wife, Janki Kumari, during a confrontation at their home in Joigisole village. Police reports indicate that Qasim banged Kumari's head against the wall, leading to her death.

Both Abdul, 23, and his mother, Gulnar Begum, 52, have been detained after a case was lodged based on the testimony of Sant Giri, the victim's father. The arrest followed residents apprehending Abdul at the scene as he attempted to flee. The tragic event, fueled by suspicions of infidelity, is under further police investigation to determine the specifics of their relationship and whether the victim was indeed a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)