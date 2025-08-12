Left Menu

Tragic Altercation in Jharkhand Leads to Arrests: A Closer Look

A young woman, Janki Kumari, was allegedly killed by her husband, Abdul Qasim, in Jharkhand after a domestic dispute. Police have arrested Abdul and his mother, Gulnar Begum. The incident has raised questions about the nature of the couple's relationship and sparked a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:53 IST
Tragic Altercation in Jharkhand Leads to Arrests: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a heated domestic dispute in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, according to local police.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Abdul Qasim allegedly ended the life of his teenage wife, Janki Kumari, during a confrontation at their home in Joigisole village. Police reports indicate that Qasim banged Kumari's head against the wall, leading to her death.

Both Abdul, 23, and his mother, Gulnar Begum, 52, have been detained after a case was lodged based on the testimony of Sant Giri, the victim's father. The arrest followed residents apprehending Abdul at the scene as he attempted to flee. The tragic event, fueled by suspicions of infidelity, is under further police investigation to determine the specifics of their relationship and whether the victim was indeed a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025