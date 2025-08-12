Night of Survival: Tree Branch Heroics in Sambhal Flood

In a gripping ordeal, Sambhal native Satpal clung to a eucalyptus tree throughout the night as floods raged on August 9. Stranded without a working phone, he awaited rescue.

His brother, Veerpal, notified police about Satpal's plight. Police said the 22-year-old was swept away near the Ramganga River's Rajherha bridge.

An emergency police team promptly rescued Satpal with the help of SDRF and divers. Authorities warned the public to avoid flooded or waterlogged areas, and urged caution near rivers and drains, directing emergencies to UP-112.