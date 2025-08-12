Night of Survival: Tree Branch Heroics in Sambhal Flood
Satpal, a 22-year-old from Sambhal, survived a night clinging to a tree after being swept away by floods on August 9. With his phone out of battery, his rescue came the next morning when his brother alerted police, who arrived with emergency responders to save him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a gripping ordeal, Sambhal native Satpal clung to a eucalyptus tree throughout the night as floods raged on August 9. Stranded without a working phone, he awaited rescue.
His brother, Veerpal, notified police about Satpal's plight. Police said the 22-year-old was swept away near the Ramganga River's Rajherha bridge.
An emergency police team promptly rescued Satpal with the help of SDRF and divers. Authorities warned the public to avoid flooded or waterlogged areas, and urged caution near rivers and drains, directing emergencies to UP-112.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Crack Down on Trafficking Racket in Maharashtra
Politically Charged Video Claims Disputed by Delhi Police
Teenage Suspect Shot and Captured After Attacking Police Officer
Dramatic Police Encounter in Meerut: Two Notorious Criminals Arrested
Three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev carried out jointly by Army, CRPF, and J-K Police: Home Minister Amit Shah in LS.