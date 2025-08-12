Left Menu

Night of Survival: Tree Branch Heroics in Sambhal Flood

Satpal, a 22-year-old from Sambhal, survived a night clinging to a tree after being swept away by floods on August 9. With his phone out of battery, his rescue came the next morning when his brother alerted police, who arrived with emergency responders to save him.

In a gripping ordeal, Sambhal native Satpal clung to a eucalyptus tree throughout the night as floods raged on August 9. Stranded without a working phone, he awaited rescue.

His brother, Veerpal, notified police about Satpal's plight. Police said the 22-year-old was swept away near the Ramganga River's Rajherha bridge.

An emergency police team promptly rescued Satpal with the help of SDRF and divers. Authorities warned the public to avoid flooded or waterlogged areas, and urged caution near rivers and drains, directing emergencies to UP-112.

