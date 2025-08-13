Sons Arrested for Tragic Patricide Following Domestic Abuse
Two brothers in Agariya village have been arrested for killing their father, who allegedly abused them while drunk. The victim's body was recovered in a nearby canal. The brothers confessed to the crime, stating that their father's abusive behavior led to their drastic actions.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident from Agariya village, two brothers have been arrested for the murder of their father, who reportedly subjected them to abuse while under the influence of alcohol. The victim's body was discovered in a canal days after his disappearance.
The police, led by Majhgawan station in-charge Har Dayal Singh, identified the body of 55-year-old Girni Kumar Chakraborty. The discovery was made 10 kilometers away from where he was last seen.
The accused, Santosh and Ajay Chakraborty, confessed to their involvement, citing years of domestic violence as the catalyst for their actions. Officers continue to investigate the tragic family dynamic that ended in patricide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
