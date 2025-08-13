Left Menu

Controversy Over Proposed Suspension of BLS Employment Reports

The White House affirms the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not suspend its monthly employment report despite a proposal from President Trump's BLS commissioner nominee to do so amid concerns over data accuracy. The decision impacts major financial decisions and highlights ongoing issues with data collection.

Updated: 13-08-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 01:24 IST
Controversy Over Proposed Suspension of BLS Employment Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will continue publishing its monthly employment report despite a proposal for its suspension by President Trump's BLS commissioner nominee, E.J. Antoni.

Antoni suggested halting the report to address problems leading to historically large revisions of job growth estimates. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "I believe that is the plan, and that's the hope," when asked if the monthly "Employment Situation" report would continue.

The proposal has stirred controversy, as major financial decision-makers rely heavily on the report's data. Antoni, known for his criticism of BLS under President Biden, has not responded to requests for comments. Trump's nomination of Antoni followed the dismissal of the previous commissioner, Erika McEntarfer, due to unreliable job growth reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

